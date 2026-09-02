‘It didn’t affect us much’: Wounded Israeli veterans undeterred by Cal Poly protest

Protesters at California Polytechnic State University interrupt injured Israeli soldiers on a speaking tour on Aug. 31, 2026. (Photo by Belev Echad/TPS)

“No amount of screaming, silencing tactics, or hateful signs will silence these heroes, nor will it break the spirit of the Jewish students they came to empower,” the soldiers said.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Two wounded Israel Defense Forces veterans faced an attempted disruption by anti-Israel protesters Monday as they began a 10-day tour of US college campuses to share their experiences of the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre and the war in Gaza.

Eliyahu Green and Ariel Saat, brought to the United States by Belev Echad in partnership with Chabad on Campus, were preparing to speak at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) when demonstrators entered the hall shouting and attempting to disrupt the event.

Police escorted the protesters outside and told them they could demonstrate but could not prevent the lecture from continuing.

The demonstrators remained outside during the presentation before reentering for the question-and-answer session, carrying signs opposing the event and seeking to confront the veterans.

Despite the disruption, Green and Saat continued with the program.

“We came all the way from Israel to the United States … to speak with our brothers and sisters and strengthen them,” the veterans said afterward.

“We had a warm welcome from our fellow Jewish students, and a really ‘warm welcome’ from the pro-terrorist organizations on campus.”

“It didn’t affect us much,” they added. “We managed to have an amazing lecture … and we’re going to continue doing that in the rest of our campus tours.”

Saat, 21, was serving as a radio operator with the Givati Brigade, an Israel Defense Forces infantry unit, when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

He rushed to Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where he fought terrorists and helped rescue wounded comrades.

After developing post-traumatic stress disorder, he rebuilt his life through art and now works as a tattoo artist.

Green, 28, was a first-year medical student when the war began.

A former Duvdevan special forces officer, he returned to reserve duty and served in Gaza.

One week into combat, an explosive drone struck his unit, injuring 12 soldiers and causing severe shrapnel wounds to Green’s head.

After surgery and months of rehabilitation, he returned to medical school despite permanent hearing loss and psychological trauma.

Belev Echad, a New York-based nonprofit, supports Israeli soldiers wounded in action through respite programs, rehabilitation and emotional assistance.

Its founders, Rabbi Uriel and Shevy Vigler, said the veterans would not be deterred by the disruption.

“No amount of screaming, silencing tactics, or hateful signs will silence these heroes, nor will it break the spirit of the Jewish students they came to empower,” they said.

Maya, a Cal Poly student, said the event offered an important opportunity to hear the veterans’ stories.

“This type of event really spreads a message of peace and inspiration—to just keep moving forward with the intense fortitude of the soldiers in Israel,” she said.