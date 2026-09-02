WATCH: Rubio warns nations against helping Iran dodge US sanctions

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned nations against helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, threatening retaliatory action while detailing the administration’s reasoning behind the sanctions in the first place.

No country should be helping Iran evade sanctions. No country should be out there helping them create mechanisms by which they can generate revenue that they will then use to sponsor terrorism and try to build a nuclear weapon.

Marco Rubio on Iran:

This is not just about punishing Iran.

It's about preventing them from having access to money that will then be used to sponsor terrorism, which is what they've always done.

They want money for two things: to sponsor terrorism and ultimately to have a… pic.twitter.com/kTYMK0Oyhg

— Clash Report (@clashreport) September 2, 2026