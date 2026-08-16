Never again from the sea: Israel builds ‘iron wall’ along Gaza coast after October 7

Israel has fundamentally rebuilt its defenses along the Gaza coastline, establishing a multi-layered “Iron Wall” designed to prevent Hamas from ever repeating the maritime infiltration of October 7.

That morning, Hamas launched seven boats carrying naval Nukhba terrorists toward Israel. The Navy destroyed five and killed 20 terrorists, but two boats carrying 18 heavily armed terrorists broke through and reached Israeli territory — exposing critical failures that have since driven a sweeping overhaul.

Today, upgraded Shaldag patrol boats, armed drones, intelligence assets, ground forces and rapid-response teams operate as one integrated defensive network, with commanders adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward suspicious activity. Hamas’s motorized vessels have disappeared from the coastline, but Israeli commanders say the terror group is already attempting to rebuild its naval capabilities with simpler, low-tech methods.

The guiding lesson is October 7: assume the enemy is adapting, expect the unexpected and stop the threat before it reaches Israeli shores.