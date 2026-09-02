Ofer Winter makes mandatory service condition for joining Netanyahu government

Winter said combat soldiers and reservists would receive the highest priority for state benefits.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Ofer Winter said his Amcha Yisrael party would join another government led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu only if mandatory military or national service becomes law before the government takes office.

Winter, speaking in Tel Aviv, said Amcha Yisrael is not seeking to replace Netanyahu but would condition its participation in a future coalition on passage of the national service law.

He said the policy should be enacted before the government is formed.

“The national service law will pass before the government is sworn in. Not a promise, not a clause in a coalition agreement, and not ‘after we form a government.’ No one is going to BS us,” Winter said.

Under the policy Winter outlined, young Israelis of service age would be required to report for either military or national service, with benefits tied to their contribution.

“Every young person of service age will report to the state. No sector is above the law. Those who serve will receive benefits. Those who contribute more will receive much more,” he said.

Winter said combat soldiers and reservists would receive the highest priority for state benefits.

Although Amcha Yisrael is prepared to support Netanyahu rather than challenge him for leadership, Winter criticized the current government’s performance. He pointed to its failure over three years to integrate Haredim into the IDF, establish a commission of inquiry capable of securing broad public confidence, and achieve what he described as a clear victory in Gaza.

Winter argued that the same government composition would not be able to accomplish those goals in the future.

A strong Amcha Yisrael presence in the next government, he said, would enable the party to press for action on those issues.

Winter also rejected the idea that his support for Netanyahu amounts to an unconditional commitment to serve in a government headed by him.

“We do not serve an individual; we serve a people,” he said.

Amcha Yisrael would remain outside the government if the national service law is not enacted before the new coalition is sworn in, Winter said.