Trump team avoiding war before midterms; president says Israel won’t be drawn into conflict

Smoke rises from the oil refineries in Haifa, northern Israel following a missile strike fired from Iran toward Israel, March 30, 2026. (Photo by Anthony Hershko/Flash90)

The Trump administration is instead emphasizing economic pressure on Tehran in hopes of securing concessions in future negotiations.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President Donald Trump’s top advisers are seeking to avoid a major escalation with Iran before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, as Republicans face voter opposition to the war and fight to retain narrow congressional majorities, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The administration is instead emphasizing economic pressure on Tehran in hopes of securing concessions in future negotiations. A larger military campaign could be considered after the elections, sources said, but no decision has been made.

“We are continuing to put pressure on Iran,” a senior White House official said, “but November is the priority.”

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are among administration officials who favor keeping the confrontation relatively “quiet” through November, two White House officials said.

Trump also stressed that the fighting with Iran, if it resumes, will not spread to Israel and that he would “take care of” the Jewish state.

“Israel does not need to worry about a resumption of the war with Iran. I am the president — and I will take care of Israel,” US President Donald Trump told Kan News in an interview Wednesday evening. His remarks came as the United States and Iran resumed attacks around the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials briefed by the US administration said the current objective is not to expand the war or return to high-intensity fighting. The military wants to continue operations of the kind carried out over the past two days to reduce the danger posed by Iranian attacks on ships.

The administration has also expressed considerable satisfaction with US forces’ success in helping oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz despite the Iranian blockade. The United States says the number of barrels transported through the strait this week is close to prewar levels.

International officials monitoring vessel traffic in the region have expressed doubts about the administration’s figures but confirmed that the number of ships successfully passing through the strait has increased.