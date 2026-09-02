WATCH: Former rebel fighter reveals Syria doesn’t want war with Israel, wants Iran gone September 2, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-rebel-fighter-reveals-syria-doesnt-want-war-with-israel-wants-iran-gone/ Email Print In a rare interview, former Syrian rebel fighter Majd al-Din Mahsoun exposes Turkey’s shifting role, insists Damascus alone calls the shots, and reveals a striking shared goal with Israel—driving out Iran. Ahmed al-SharaaBashar al-AssadIsraelSyria