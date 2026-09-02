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WATCH: Former rebel fighter reveals Syria doesn’t want war with Israel, wants Iran gone

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In a rare interview, former Syrian rebel fighter Majd al-Din Mahsoun exposes Turkey’s shifting role, insists Damascus alone calls the shots, and reveals a striking shared goal with Israel—driving out Iran.

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