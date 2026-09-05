WATCH: American rapper declares ‘Free Palestine’ at concert

Rapper Macklemore appeared onstage at an Ed Sheeran concert in a keffiyeh, shouted “Free Palestine,” and played an excerpt of “Hind’s Hall,” his song backing campus anti-Israel protesters.

🛑Jewish and Israeli families bought tickets to see Ed Sheeran not to be ambushed by anti-Israel propaganda.

Instead, rapper Macklemore walked onstage in a keffiyeh, shouted “Free Palestine,” accused Israel of “genocide,” and turned a mainstream concert into a political rally… pic.twitter.com/fQ8olQSBoU

— Iris (@streetwize) September 5, 2026