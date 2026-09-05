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WATCH: American rapper declares ‘Free Palestine’ at concert

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Rapper Macklemore appeared onstage at an Ed Sheeran concert in a keffiyeh, shouted “Free Palestine,” and played an excerpt of “Hind’s Hall,” his song backing campus anti-Israel protesters.

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