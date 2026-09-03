Netanyahu says overthrow of Iranian regime ‘within reach’

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state ceremony reburying Shimon and Rivka Herzl, the grandparents of Theodor Herzl, founder of modern political Zionism, alongside their grandson on Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem. Their remains were brought back to Israel from Belgrade. August 05, 2026. (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90)

“Overthrowing the regime is the central mission still before us, but it is near. It is not impossible, and it is within reach.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in Tel Aviv that overthrowing Iran’s government has become a central Israeli objective and is within reach as Tehran faces growing economic and military pressure.

Netanyahu made the remarks during a toast ahead of Rosh Hashanah, which begins next week. Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and members of the IDF General Staff Forum attended the gathering at the Kirya.

“This regime is currently crumbling. It is weaker than ever. Overthrowing the regime is the central mission still before us, but it is near. It is not impossible, and it is within reach,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister also said Israel has the ability to eliminate the threat posed by Iran and bring down its government.

“I am convinced of our ability to remove the threat once and for all and overthrow the Iranian regime that is fighting for its life. I say to our enemies – don’t mess with us. We have the power, the determination and the internal unity to overcome you.”

Netanyahu’s comments come as Iran confronts severe economic difficulties. The Iranian rial has fallen to more than 2 million per US dollar, while sharply rising inflation has driven up the prices of food and other essential goods.

The US has imposed sanctions, frozen assets, and taken additional financial measures designed to limit Tehran’s ability to participate in international trade and obtain foreign currency.

Iran has also faced military pressure from both Israel and the US. Strikes carried out by the two countries have damaged Iranian military infrastructure, including missile-related facilities and other military assets.