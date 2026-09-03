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WATCH: Jewish man assaulted in brazen Manhattan attack

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A Jewish man walking in Manhattan was brutally punched and had his hat stolen in an alleged antisemitic attack, with the suspect later arrested by the NYPD and charged with robbery and other offenses.

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