WATCH: Jewish man assaulted in brazen Manhattan attack

A Jewish man walking in Manhattan was brutally punched and had his hat stolen in an alleged antisemitic attack, with the suspect later arrested by the NYPD and charged with robbery and other offenses.

Jewish man punched in Midtown NYC as attacker spews antisemitic slurs https://t.co/W7l1bYLK7x pic.twitter.com/YmRDqtzOFO — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2026