WATCH: Anti-Israel activist’s chair breaks during charged rant on Piers Morgan show September 3, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-activists-chair-breaks-during-charged-rant-on-piers-morgan-show/ Email Print In an awkward and bizarre moment, anti-Israel activist Cenk Uygur’s chair broke as he launched into a loud rant targeting Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers. WILD: Cenk’s chair breaks while on Piers oragn show pic.twitter.com/iYLRH5ZQpi — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 3, 2026 anti-IsraelCenk UygurPiers Morgan