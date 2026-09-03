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WATCH: Anti-Israel activist’s chair breaks during charged rant on Piers Morgan show

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In an awkward and bizarre moment, anti-Israel activist Cenk Uygur’s chair broke as he launched into a loud rant targeting Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers.

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