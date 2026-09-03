WATCH: US forces seize and sink narco-trafficker vessel

U.S. forces seized a vessel supplying fuel to drug traffickers in the Eastern Pacific, transferred those aboard to Ecuadorian authorities, and then sank it.

On Sept. 2, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, and in coordination and collaboration with the Government of Ecuador, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) successfully interdicted a vessel operating as a floating refueling station in support… pic.twitter.com/io55pvWff0 — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 2, 2026