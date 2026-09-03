WATCH: Saudi analyst warns against any deal with Iran – ‘Flawed and harmful’ September 3, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-saudi-analyst-warns-against-any-deal-with-iran-flawed-and-harmful/ Email Print Saudi analyst Mobarak Al-Atty urged President Trump to continue the fight against Iran while warning him not to strike a deal with the regime, calling any agreement with the mullahs flawed and invalid. Saudi Analyst Mobarak Al-Atty: Trump Needs to Complete the War He Started, He Can’t Walk Away in the Middle; Any U.S.-Iran Agreement Excluding Saudi Arabia and Gulf Countries Is Flawed and Invalid, Because Iranian Nuclear Threats, Hormuz Closures, Missiles, Drones and Terrorists… pic.twitter.com/HAYoryZWbp — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 3, 2026 IrannegotiationsSaudi ArabiaTrump administration