WATCH: Saudi analyst warns against any deal with Iran – ‘Flawed and harmful’

Saudi analyst Mobarak Al-Atty urged President Trump to continue the fight against Iran while warning him not to strike a deal with the regime, calling any agreement with the mullahs flawed and invalid.

Saudi Analyst Mobarak Al-Atty: Trump Needs to Complete the War He Started, He Can’t Walk Away in the Middle; Any U.S.-Iran Agreement Excluding Saudi Arabia and Gulf Countries Is Flawed and Invalid, Because Iranian Nuclear Threats, Hormuz Closures, Missiles, Drones and Terrorists… pic.twitter.com/HAYoryZWbp — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 3, 2026