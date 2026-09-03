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WATCH: Saudi analyst warns against any deal with Iran – ‘Flawed and harmful’

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Saudi analyst Mobarak Al-Atty urged President Trump to continue the fight against Iran while warning him not to strike a deal with the regime, calling any agreement with the mullahs flawed and invalid.

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