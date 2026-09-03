IDF secures Hezbollah stronghold in Southern Lebanon despite Iran warning

The Ali al-Taher ridge overlooks southeastern Lebanon and has become one of the most heavily contested areas of the Israel-Hezbollah war.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF said it had secured the Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon above and below ground and cleared Hezbollah terrorists from two underground tunnels as forces work to neutralize the group’s infrastructure in the strategic area.

Troops from the 36th Division have recently been operating against the two tunnels in the ridge area, which lies within the security zone.

The military said its forces established operational control over both the surface and underground areas.

Some Hezbollah terrorists were killed during the operation, while others fled the ridge, according to the IDF.

Work to neutralize the underground infrastructure is continuing after the tunnels were cleared of terrorists.

Once the operation is completed, the IDF will resume defensive operations based on its assessment of the situation, the military said.

Iran on Thursday warned that it would retaliate if Israel targeted the ridge, where Iranian troops were said to be operating alongside Hezbollah forces.

Hezbollah declined to tell Reuters whether Iranian forces were present at Ali al-Taher.

Reuters also asked the White House whether the US had pressured Israel not to attack the ridge and about the Iranian message. A White House official responded, “this is not accurate.”

The Ali al-Taher ridge overlooks southeastern Lebanon and has become one of the most heavily contested areas of the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Lebanese security sources told Reuters that Hezbollah is believed to have constructed an underground command center and weapons storage facilities inside the mountainous ridge.

Hezbollah has publicly said it controls the hill and will resist Israeli attempts to advance there. Hezbollah officials have acknowledged the existence of a “facility” at the site but have declined to disclose further details.

The Israeli military, which occupies areas south of Ali al-Taher, has described the ridge as one of its “primary operational focuses.”