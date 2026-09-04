WATCH: Thousands of Jews flock to Western Wall as New Year approaches September 4, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-thousands-of-jews-flock-to-western-wall-as-new-year-approaches/ Email Print As the High Holidays draw closer, thousands of Jews continue to flock to the Western Wall to seek forgiveness, repent for the past year’s sins, and prepare spiritually for the Jewish New Year. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/VIDEO-2026-09-04-09-51-12.mp4 Rosh HashanahselichotWestern Wall