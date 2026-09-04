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WATCH: Thousands of Jews flock to Western Wall as New Year approaches

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As the High Holidays draw closer, thousands of Jews continue to flock to the Western Wall to seek forgiveness, repent for the past year’s sins, and prepare spiritually for the Jewish New Year.

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