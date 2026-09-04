Damascus Gate Stabbing Attack Wounds 1, Terrorist Eliminated

Israeli security forces at the scene of terror attack, outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, on December 4, 2021. (Credit: Jamal Awad/Flash90 )

Israeli security forces at the scene of terror attack, outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, on December 4, 2021. (Credit: Jamal Awad/Flash90 )

The terrorist traveled by motorcycle to the site of the attack and held and Israeli ID card.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A 33-year-old East Jerusalem terrorist attempted to stab civilians near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City early Friday before turning his knife on Border Police officers, who shot and killed him.

A man in his 30s was lightly wounded in the suspected terror attack.

The attacker traveled to the Damascus Gate area by motorcycle and parked nearby before approaching civilians while armed with a knife, Ynet reported. He held an Israeli ID card.

The civilians managed to escape and alerted police to the attempted stabbing, prompting Border Police officers stationed in the area to respond.

Police said the attacker then attempted to stab members of the security forces.

A male and female Border Police officer opened fire, neutralizing him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No members of the security forces were wounded, police said.

A civilian man in his 30s sustained light injuries in the attack. United Hatzalah evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for further treatment, the emergency medical organization said.

The attack occurred hours after more than 50,000 people gathered at the Western Wall to recite selichot, prayers held ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Also Friday, IDF troops completed a 48-hour counterterrorism operation in the Nablus area, where they confiscated more than 30 machines used to manufacture weapons, along with concealed firearms, handguns and ammunition. More than 10 wanted individuals were apprehended during the operation.