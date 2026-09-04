WATCH: Iranian inflation on glaring display

Footage from Iran shows an Iranian man comparing $300 in Iranian rials, revealing a massive stack of local currency next to just three American bills, highlighting the rial’s staggering devaluation.

WATCH: This is what $300 looks like in Iranian rials, a meters-long row of bundled banknotes stacked across a shop counter. pic.twitter.com/gRDmEUEqCU — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 4, 2026