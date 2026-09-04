WATCH: Arab Israeli dispels apartheid and oppression myth September 4, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-arab-israeli-dispels-apartheid-and-oppression-myth/ Email Print An Arab Israeli pushed back against claims that Israel operates under apartheid and oppresses Arabs, highlighting the rights, opportunities, and benefits Israel has provided him and his family while enabling them to live fulfilling lives. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/VIDEO-2026-09-04-06-29-08.mp4 apartheidArab Israelioppression