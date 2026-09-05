WATCH: US forces destroy three Iranian tankers

CENTCOM struck and destroyed three Iranian crude oil carriers off Kharg Island and in the Gulf of Oman after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two U.S. Navy warships and missed.

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours. We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet.” — Adm. Brad Cooper,… pic.twitter.com/UGGcSGsUtd

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 Video captured a U.S. military aircraft warning the Iranian tanker STARK I before it was struck near Kharg Island.

The aircraft gave the crew three minutes to evacuate before announcing it would fire at the ship’s stern. Iranian media reported four hits and no casualties.… pic.twitter.com/In9vXOccWu

— Eye OSINT (@AlexiaNoel94927) September 5, 2026