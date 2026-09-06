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WATCH: US forces sink Iranian crude oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman

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U.S. forces operating in the Middle East struck the M/T Kylo, an Iranian oil tanker transiting the Gulf of Oman, sending it to the bottom of the ocean and adding another vessel to the list.

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