WATCH: US forces sink Iranian crude oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman September 6, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-forces-sink-iranian-crude-oil-tanker-in-the-gulf-of-oman/ Email Print U.S. forces operating in the Middle East struck the M/T Kylo, an Iranian oil tanker transiting the Gulf of Oman, sending it to the bottom of the ocean and adding another vessel to the list. Thanks to the precision and professionalism of American service members, the M/T Kylo sank in the Gulf of Oman today and joined Iran’s navy at the bottom of the sea. pic.twitter.com/OwSDMl8SSQ — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 6, 2026 CENTCOMIranoil tanker