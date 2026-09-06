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WATCH: IRGC releases footage showing strikes on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps published a propaganda video showcasing successful attacks on vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, juxtaposed with footage of President Trump declaring the strait open.

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