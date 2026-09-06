WATCH: IRGC releases footage showing strikes on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz September 6, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irgc-releases-footage-showing-strikes-on-vessels-in-the-strait-of-hormuz/ Email Print The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps published a propaganda video showcasing successful attacks on vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, juxtaposed with footage of President Trump declaring the strait open. ברקע ההכרזות האמריקאיות לפיהן מצר הורמוז בשליטה אמריקאית: משמרות המהפכה מפרסמים תיעוד רווי עקיצות לאמריקאים, ובו מצורף גם תיעוד מפגיעות האיראנים בספינות במצרי הורמוז. pic.twitter.com/bZUD1ukbwW — מה חדש. What's new❓ (@Gloz111) September 6, 2026 Donald TrumpIranIRGCStrait of Hormuz