WATCH: IDF strikes Hezbollah following drone attack September 6, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-strikes-hezbollah-following-drone-attack/ Email Print The IDF struck Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including a headquarters built inside a former hospital, after Hezbollah launched two explosive drones at IDF forces in the security zone. בתגובה לשיגור שני רחפני הנפץ לעבר כוחותינו במרחב הביטחוני: צה"ל תקף מחבלים ותשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב דרום לבנון pic.twitter.com/KCr1XEXU11 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 6, 2026 HezbollahIDFLebanon