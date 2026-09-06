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WATCH: IDF strikes Hezbollah following drone attack

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The IDF struck Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including a headquarters built inside a former hospital, after Hezbollah launched two explosive drones at IDF forces in the security zone.

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