Israelis and Jews face rising terror threat abroad, warns National Security Council

Israeli authorities warn against revealing travel information on social media, urge against travel to Jordan and the Sinai Peninsula amid rising terror threats against Israeli travelers and Jewish institutions.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s National Security Council is warning Israelis and Jews abroad to exercise heightened caution ahead of the Jewish High Holidays and the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre, citing an expanding terror threat from Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas and other Islamist terror groups.

The updated assessment, issued Sunday, identifies Iran and its proxies as the most significant worldwide threat to Israeli and Jewish targets, while also pointing to growing dangers from lone attackers radicalized by anti-Israel incitement.

Officials stressed that the assessment does not constitute the issuance of new travel warnings.

Rather, it reinforces existing warnings and urges Israelis traveling abroad to reconsider potentially dangerous destinations and take additional precautions.

Particular attention was drawn to Jordan and Egypt, including the Sinai Peninsula, both of which remain under Israel’s highest Level 4 travel warning.

Israelis are urged to avoid traveling to those areas altogether.

The warning is significant ahead of the fall holiday season, when large numbers of Israelis traditionally travel abroad, including to Sinai’s Red Sea resorts.

The NSC has repeatedly warned that Israelis should not treat the relative quiet in popular tourist destinations as evidence that the underlying terror threat has disappeared.

During a previous regional security crisis, the council explicitly warned: “Sinai and Jordan are subject to level-4 warnings that reflect a high terror threat, and we therefore recommend avoiding these areas.”

Officials said Sunday that travelers should also avoid using Level 4 countries for connecting flights whenever possible. Israelis who must transit through such countries are advised not to leave the airport terminal.

At the center of the latest assessment is Iran, which Israeli officials say continues to seek opportunities to attack Israelis, Jewish communities and Israeli government targets around the world.

Iranian security services have previously used local criminal networks and proxy organizations in attempted operations overseas, allowing Tehran to distance itself from plots while exploiting people already located in the targeted country.

Potential targets include Israeli embassies and diplomats, former and current government officials, members of the security establishment, Jewish institutions and ordinary Israeli travelers.

Countries geographically close to Iran are regarded as particularly vulnerable because of Tehran’s ability to establish networks and move operatives through the region.

The NSC specifically highlighted Azerbaijan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates as locations exposed to heightened Iranian activity.

Israeli security officials have become particularly concerned in recent days that Iran’s Quds Force could seek to cooperate with Hamas terrorists abroad on a high-profile attack.

Reports last week indicated that Israeli intelligence believes Iran and Hamas may see the convergence of the High Holidays and the October 7 anniversary as an opportunity to stage an attack outside Israel.

Tehran could view an overseas operation as a way to retaliate against Israel while moving the confrontation to a less predictable arena.

Hamas is also investing significant resources in establishing operational infrastructure outside the Middle East, particularly in Europe, according to the Israeli assessment.

Officials believe the terrorist organization is seeking the ability to carry out revenge attacks or spectacular operations against Israeli and Jewish targets while simultaneously rebuilding its capabilities in Gaza and supporting attacks elsewhere.

Hezbollah remains another major concern.

Israeli officials assess that the Lebanese terrorist organization continues to seek revenge for the severe losses it has suffered during years of fighting with Israel and for the deaths of senior commanders.

ISIS and al-Qaeda are meanwhile continuing to encourage attacks against Jews and Israelis, particularly across Africa and Asia, though Israeli authorities say their calls can also inspire lone attackers in Europe and the United States.

The Houthis have additionally called for attacks on Israelis in Somaliland and elsewhere in Africa.

Israel’s warning places particular emphasis on the danger posed by individuals who may have little or no direct connection to established terrorist organizations.

According to the NSC, 25 Israelis and Jews have been killed in terrorist attacks abroad since the outbreak of the war following October 7, 2023.

Such attackers can be especially difficult for intelligence agencies to detect because they may act independently after being radicalized online.

Synagogues, Chabad houses, Jewish community centers, kosher restaurants and public gatherings are considered particularly vulnerable because potential attackers can easily identify them as Jewish or Israeli locations.

The third anniversary of the October 7 massacre is expected to bring major demonstrations in cities around the world, adding another potential source of danger.

Officials warned that some protests could become violent and advised Israelis to stay away from demonstrations and avoid political confrontations with strangers.

The NSC is also warning Israelis to be more cautious about how easily they can be identified while traveling.

Travelers are advised to avoid prominently displaying Israeli or Jewish symbols in sensitive locations. In countries carrying a Level 3 travel warning, Israelis have been advised to limit speaking Hebrew in crowded public places.

Authorities are particularly concerned about social media.

Israelis are being urged not to post their locations in real time or publicly reveal travel plans that could allow hostile actors to locate them.

People who have served in the IDF, police or other security services are also being advised to conceal or remove publicly accessible social media material identifying their military or security backgrounds.

That recommendation applies to regular soldiers, reservists and career security personnel.

The Foreign Ministry said earlier this summer that it had received reports of 45 antisemitic incidents involving Israelis overseas during the previous year, ranging from verbal abuse and denial of services to physical assaults.

Israelis are legally prohibited from traveling to Iran, Iraq — including the Kurdistan Region — Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

Saudi Arabia remains subject to legal travel restrictions, while the NSC advises Israelis to avoid Bangladesh, Somalia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Libya and Algeria because of the high danger there.

Jordan, Qatar, Somaliland and Egypt, including Sinai, remain at Level 4.