WATCH: Armed Hamas terrorists openly patrol Gaza streets

As the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas drags on with no resolution in sight, footage shows armed Hamas members patrolling the streets, underscoring the terror group’s continued refusal to disarm.

🛑This is Gaza today.

Armed Hamas terrorists are openly patrolling the streets in broad daylight, directing traffic and asserting control in the heart of Gaza.

Gunfire and explosions can be heard in the area yet Hamas operatives are still moving openly, armed and unafraid.

As… pic.twitter.com/nl2rqnNeXF

— Iris (@streetwize) September 6, 2026