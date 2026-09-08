WATCH: London anti-Israel activist promotes Gaza fundraiser linked to Hamas family September 8, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-london-anti-israel-activist-promotes-gaza-fundraiser-linked-to-hamas-family/ Email Print GnasherJew, an open-source intelligence group, revealed that London anti-Israel activist Roja Kerr promotes a Gaza fundraiser founded by Yusuf Husam Al-Dremali, whose relatives include a Hamas commander and Oct. 7th participant. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/VIDEO-2026-09-07-22-49-08.mp4 anti-IsraelfundraiserGazaHamasLondon