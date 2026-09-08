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WATCH: London anti-Israel activist promotes Gaza fundraiser linked to Hamas family

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GnasherJew, an open-source intelligence group, revealed that London anti-Israel activist Roja Kerr promotes a Gaza fundraiser founded by Yusuf Husam Al-Dremali, whose relatives include a Hamas commander and Oct. 7th participant.

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