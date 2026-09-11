Penalize terrorists, not Judea and Samaria: Protesters rally at Downing Street against UK sanctions

Protesters argued that sanctions unfairly penalize Israeli settlers and civil society organizations instead of focusing on terrorism in the region.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Demonstrators gathered outside 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday to protest British sanctions targeting Israeli individuals and organizations connected to Judea and Samaria, accusing the government of penalizing Israel rather than confronting terrorism.

Activists and Jewish-led campaign groups, including Stop the Hate UK, rallied under the slogan “Sanction terror, not Judea and Samaria.” Protesters carried signs bearing the slogan as well as “Israel is an ally, not an enemy.”

Member of Parliament Richard Tice addressed the demonstration, criticizing the British government for singling out Judea and Samaria for broad boycotts.

He argued that the measures embolden antisemites and harm important strategic relationships with Israel and the United States, describing the government’s approach as a grave mistake.

Other speakers included Mark Birbeck, founder of the grassroots campaign Our Fight; comedian Josh Howie; and Stop the Hate UK founder and CEO Itai Galmudy.

“What makes those measures so deeply frustrating is the undeniable double standard. Where is the same sweeping economic approach when it comes to other conflict zones, rife with terror?” Galmudy asked the crowd.

Birbeck said that this ideology has “made its way into Number 10 and it’s made its way into Parliament,” adding that “the technocrats have become dangerous because they are now the instigators and the propagators of the most dangerous idea in British politics now, that Israel is the source of the world’s problems, and that to be virtuous and to be good and to be moral, you need to be against Israel.”

The demonstration followed the announcement of restrictions targeting Israeli settlements.

Protesters argued that sanctions imposed by Western governments unfairly penalize Israeli settlers and civil society organizations instead of focusing on terrorism in the region.

Following recent UK sanctions against Israeli citizens and organizations in Judea and Samaria, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced countermeasures against Britain.

The Israeli measures included closing the British Consulate in Jerusalem and ending specific British training activities in the region.

Wednesday’s protesters called on the British government to reverse its approach toward Israeli individuals and organizations in Judea and Samaria and direct punitive measures toward terrorist groups instead.