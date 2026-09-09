Ralph Lauren boycotted over Gal Gadot feature

Gal Gadot arrives at the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ralph Lauren’s store locator lists three locations in Israel: Tel Aviv, Rishon LeZion, and the Dead Sea.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Ralph Lauren is facing boycott demands after posting images of Israeli actress Gal Gadot to its official Instagram account, which has roughly 16 million followers.

The post shows Gadot in a gold dress and heels from the label’s Fall 2026 collection, marking her cover shoot for Modern Luxury, photographed by Tal Abudi.

The comments turned hostile within hours.

Users told the brand goodbye, called the choice a disappointment and a bad decision, said they were blocking the account, and demanded a full consumer boycott.

Some described Ralph Lauren as Zionist. The objection was not to the clothes but to the decision to feature an Israeli actress and to celebrate her openly.

Boycott campaigners also pointed to the company’s business in Israel.

Ralph Lauren’s store locator lists three locations in the country: Tel Aviv, Rishon LeZion, and the Dead Sea.

Israeli manufacturer Delta Galil announced a long-term global licensing agreement with Polo Ralph Lauren in 2021 covering women’s intimates and sleepwear.

Some commenters also raised the Jewish heritage of the brand’s founder.

Other users pushed back, responding to the campaign with mockery.

For Gadot, the pattern is familiar. She has been a target of boycott campaigns since October 7, 2023, when she posted her support for Israel and later shared the names of dozens of hostages.

Activists have cited her two years of mandatory service in the IDF, where she was a combat fitness instructor.

Protesters disrupted her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in March 2025, and pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian crowds clashed at the event.

What is different here is the target. The anger has been aimed at the fashion house as much as at the actress.

As of publication, Ralph Lauren has issued no statement.

The images of Gadot remain on the account.