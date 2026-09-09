Search

WATCH: Turkish hair salon named ‘October 7’ mocks victims

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-turkish-hair-salon-named-october-7-mocks-victims/
Email Print

In a grotesque display of Turkey’s anti-Israel animus, a hair salon was spotted named “October 7,” in reference to the devastating massacre perpetrated by Hamas and other terrorists.

>