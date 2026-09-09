WATCH: Turkish hair salon named ‘October 7’ mocks victims September 9, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-turkish-hair-salon-named-october-7-mocks-victims/ Email Print In a grotesque display of Turkey’s anti-Israel animus, a hair salon was spotted named “October 7,” in reference to the devastating massacre perpetrated by Hamas and other terrorists. Una peluquería en Estambul se llama "7 de Octubre". La misma gentuza que los israelíes sacaron de entre los escombros tras los terremotos. Nunca más.pic.twitter.com/W9joSc1BJs — Isaac (@isaacrrr7) September 7, 2026 Oct. 7th massacresalonTurkey