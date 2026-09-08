WATCH: 9/11 families beg Mamdani not to attend memorial September 8, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-9-11-families-beg-mamdani-not-to-attend-memorial/ Email Print Families of 9/11 victims urged Mayor Mamdani not to attend New York’s 9/11 memorial event, citing his anti-American rhetoric and associations with figures like Hasan Piker and other extremists. Paladino: I'm not asking politely for the mayor not to come to 9/11 ceremony. I am demanding he not show his face at that sacred ground. He does not belong there. We, the people, do not care for Zohran Mamdami pic.twitter.com/Lj7IqSsB26 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 8, 2026 9/11 families are urging Zohran Mamdani to stay away from the 25th anniversary memorial ceremony at the World Trade Center, with more than 100,000 people signing a petition citing his policies, public positions and ties to radical political figures. pic.twitter.com/gMcBhjSEvT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 8, 2026 9/11NYCZohran Mamdani