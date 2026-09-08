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WATCH: 9/11 families beg Mamdani not to attend memorial

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Families of 9/11 victims urged Mayor Mamdani not to attend New York’s 9/11 memorial event, citing his anti-American rhetoric and associations with figures like Hasan Piker and other extremists.

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