WATCH: 9/11 families beg Mamdani not to attend memorial

Families of 9/11 victims urged Mayor Mamdani not to attend New York’s 9/11 memorial event, citing his anti-American rhetoric and associations with figures like Hasan Piker and other extremists.

Paladino: I'm not asking politely for the mayor not to come to 9/11 ceremony. I am demanding he not show his face at that sacred ground. He does not belong there. We, the people, do not care for Zohran Mamdami pic.twitter.com/Lj7IqSsB26 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 8, 2026