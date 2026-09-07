Turkey’s bank for Iran’s oil

The question is whether Washington keeps sanctioning Turkish conduits one at a time or presses the Turkish state itself.

By Gregg Roman, Middle East Forum

On September 4, 2026, the Treasury Department designated Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi, an Istanbul investment bank, and two of its subsidiaries under Executive Order 13902, the authority covering Iran’s financial sector.

Treasury says the bank moved tens of millions of dollars for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force and gave Iranian institutions the correspondent accounts they use to move money abroad.

The bank is small, Turkey’s 35th-largest by Reuters’ count. It denied everything and said it would contest the decision.

What matters is one sentence in the release: The bank “was established for the purpose of enabling Iran’s rahbar network” to move oil revenue from China to Turkey, where money exchangers turn it into cash and gold.

The release adds that the bank ran accounts for Sitki Ayan, the Turkish businessman the Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned in 2022.

Rahbar is Persian for “guide” and, in everyday use, the Supreme Leader’s title, but that is not Treasury’s meaning.

In the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s usage, rahbar is the private company a sanctioned Iranian bank sets up to run its clients’ payments through foreign fronts and exchange houses; Treasury has identified one for each of eight Iranian banks.

A bank built for the rahbar network was built for the payment system of Iran’s sanctioned banks as a whole, not for the Supreme Leader’s purse.

Treasury does not explain why Istanbul, rather than Dubai or Hong Kong, is better; what follows is analysis.

Turkey has a large physical gold market, a dense exchange-house sector, a lira economy that welcomes hard currency first and asks questions later, and NATO membership, so Western compliance departments do not screen Turkish banks as hostile.

On August 24, 2026, launching Operation Economic Outcast, Treasury issued a sectoral determination on Iran’s gold sector because the regime is trying to stabilize the rial with gold as its formal banking system collapses.

Put the two documents together and Turkey is where Iranian oil money becomes the gold Tehran now needs. That is inference, not established fact.

The record does settle one thing: None of Treasury’s three earlier rahbar actions this year named a Turkish bank. This one did.

In 2012 and 2013, Reza Zarrab, a Turkish-Iranian gold trader, used Iranian funds held at state-owned Halkbank to buy gold, moved it to Dubai, and sold it for cash.

He later told a Manhattan jury that Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had approved two more state banks to move Iranian money; Ankara called the trial a plot.

Halkbank was indicted in 2019. Ayan and more than 20 of his Turkish companies were designated in December 2022, with no Turkish bank among them.

In March, the Justice Department signed a deferred prosecution agreement with Halkbank that its own court filing says “arose from significant diplomatic and national security considerations,” meaning Turkish help with the Gaza ceasefire, and in June the case was dismissed with no admission and no fine.

Each time Washington dealt with one entity and moved on. Justice dropped its only Turkish bank case to reward Ankara in June. Treasury designated a new Turkish bank 11 weeks later.

Note the tool. A week earlier, FinCEN had proposed a Section 311 finding against Banque Misr’s five United Arab Emirates branches, accused of processing $1.8 billion for suspected Iranian front companies.

A 311 measure, once final, cuts an entire institution off from U.S. correspondent banking and obliges every American bank to help enforce the cut.

Golden Global got a blocking designation instead, immediate but confined to one bank. Three explanations fit, and all are inferences.

The bank is tiny and the sums are small. A designation is easier to defend in court than a rule is to finalize. And Washington has decided not to escalate against a NATO ally.

The next day, Ambassador Tom Barrack wrote that Ankara should not read a narrow measure as a judgment on Turkey and that “the health of the Turkish financial system is not in question.”

That is not the voice of a government preparing a Section 311 notice for Istanbul.

Treasury has now said in a designation that a Turkish bank was created to serve Iran’s sanctioned banking system.

Set beside Halkbank, Ayan, and Zarrab’s gold route, that makes Turkey a fixed part of Iran’s shadow banking, not a place where an occasional bad actor turns up.

The question is whether Washington keeps sanctioning Turkish conduits one at a time—which in 14 years has produced a list of names and, this June, a dismissed prosecution—or presses the Turkish state itself.

When Ankara jailed Pastor Andrew Brunson in 2018, sanctions on two Turkish ministers and steel and aluminum tariffs brought him home. Turkey answers pressure and nothing else.

On August 24, Treasury warned every country to expect a deadline to shut down Iran-related activity, after which Treasury would act.

Twelve days later, the ambassador told Ankara the measure was narrow and its banks were sound. Only one of those messages can be policy.