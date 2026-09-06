WATCH: Nova survivors, former captives dance outside Auschwitz in defiant display

Survivors of the Nova festival massacre and freed hostages took part in a spiritual trip to Poland, dancing and singing in front of the Auschwitz death camp to underscore their resilience and strength.

סגירת מעגל מרגשת: ניצולי הנובה והחטופים ששבו מעזה הגיעו לפולין במסגרת מסע הסליחות של ארגון "קשר יהודי", ועמדו בגאון מול אתרי ההשמדה באושוויץ ממקום שבו ביקשו להשמיד את העם היהודי, הם העבירו מסר חד וברור: לא תוכלו לנו. עם הנצח חי, מאמין, מתחזק ומתקרב לאלוקיו 📸: קשר יהודי pic.twitter.com/iRfX0u2VsZ — C14 (@C14_news) September 6, 2026