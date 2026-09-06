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WATCH: Nova survivors, former captives dance outside Auschwitz in defiant display

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Survivors of the Nova festival massacre and freed hostages took part in a spiritual trip to Poland, dancing and singing in front of the Auschwitz death camp to underscore their resilience and strength.

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