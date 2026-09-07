Belgium owes Israel an apology over slain Hamas terrorist, says embassy

Abdallah Nabhan, a Hamas terrorist who was employed by the Belgium-based agency Enabel. (X)

Israeli embassy in Belgium demands Brussels apologize for condemning IDF killing of a Hamas terrorist employed by a Belgian development agency.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s embassy in Belgium is demanding an apology from the Belgian government after newly surfaced material appeared to identify a Gaza employee of Belgium’s development agency, whose death in a 2024 Israeli airstrike sparked a diplomatic protest, as a member of Hamas.

Abdallah Nabhan, who worked for the Belgian development agency Enabel, was killed in an Israeli strike in eastern Rafah in April 2024.

At the time, Belgian officials sharply condemned Israel, summoned its ambassador and described Nabhan as an aid worker and civilian victim.

New material circulated in recent days includes a photograph of Nabhan in uniform and a post attributed to a channel affiliated with Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade describing him as a “mujahid,” or fighter.

The material was highlighted by Gabriel Epstein, a senior policy associate at the Israel Policy Forum, who said Nabhan “appears to have been a member of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade.”

The Israeli embassy seized on the disclosure Sunday, saying the information fundamentally changed the picture presented following the 2024 strike.

“The Israeli Embassy is owed an apology!” the embassy wrote.

“Before rushing to condemn Israel, facts matter,” the embassy said, adding that those who accused Israel following the strike should now acknowledge the new evidence. “A public apology would be preferable, but a private one will also be accepted.”

Belgium has not publicly responded to the Israeli demand as of Monday morning.

Nabhan had worked for Enabel since April 2020 as a business development officer on a European-funded program designed to help small businesses in Gaza.

He was killed on April 24, 2024, in a strike on a house in eastern Rafah.

The incident triggered a forceful response from Brussels.

Then-Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said at the time that she would summon Israel’s ambassador “to condemn this unacceptable act & demand an explanation.”

Belgian Development Minister Caroline Gennez went further, accusing Israel of indiscriminate bombing and saying the strike violated international humanitarian law and the laws of war.

Enabel also condemned the attack, describing Nabhan and the other victims as civilians.

Enabel chief Jean Van Wetter at the time called the deaths “yet another flagrant violation by Israel of international humanitarian law.”

Israel’s embassy in Belgium said the newly surfaced materials vindicated the IDF, and demanded that those who had condemned the 2024 strike “acknowledge” their mistake.

“Those who accused Israel then should acknowledge the evidence now,” the embassy said.