Netanyahu declares ‘the end is near’ for the Iranian regime

Israeli prime minister warns Iran against attacking Israel, threatening to respond with “a blow it cannot even imagine,” adding that Israel is determined to topple the Islamic Republic.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Sunday against attacking Israel, saying Tehran would face a devastating response and declaring that Israel remains determined to bring about the collapse of the Iranian regime.

Speaking at a Rosh Hashanah toast during a government meeting on September 6, Netanyahu said Israel had emerged stronger from its recent conflicts while its enemies had been significantly weakened.

“We are on the threshold of Rosh Hashanah, and more than ever, the State of Israel comes first,” Netanyahu said.

He credited decisions taken by the government, the actions of Israeli forces and the resilience of the Israeli public for what he described as major strategic gains.

“Israel is stronger than ever; our enemies are weaker than ever,” he said. “Together with the United States, we have achieved tremendous successes in removing an existential threat hanging over our heads. We have pushed away atomic bombs and ballistic missiles, and we have struck the Iranian axis with immense power.”

Netanyahu said Iran was currently refraining from attacking Israel because it understood the consequences of doing so.

“We are determined to defend ourselves, we are determined to strike our enemies,” he said. “They are not attacking us. Iran is refraining from doing so, and it knows why.”

He warned, however, that Tehran could still miscalculate.

“Of course, it could err and make the mistake of attacking us anyway. It will suffer a blow it cannot even imagine,” Netanyahu said.

Addressing Israel’s adversaries more broadly, the prime minister added: “Do not try us.”

“This people knows how to unite in moments of testing, and right now it is the strongest superpower in the Middle East, and some say even beyond.”

Netanyahu also praised IDF soldiers and members of Israel’s security services, saying Israeli forces continued to target terrorists across several fronts.

“We are eliminating terrorists around the clock – in Lebanon, in Gaza, and in Judea and Samaria,” he said.

Despite what he called Israel’s “immense” achievements, Netanyahu said major objectives remained unfinished, identifying regime change in Iran as the foremost remaining mission.

“The achievements are immense, but there is still more to complete,” he said. “I mean, first and foremost, the toppling of the regime.”

Netanyahu described the Iranian government as increasingly vulnerable.

“This regime in Iran — its end is near,” he said. “It is weak, it is fighting for its life, it is faltering.”

He said Israel remained determined to complete another unspecified mission that he predicted would fundamentally reshape the region.

“There is another mission to complete, which we are determined to bring about,” Netanyahu said. “This will permanently change the face of the Middle East and the history of our people.”

“We know that we are determined to do this, and we are determined and know that we are capable of doing this,” he added.