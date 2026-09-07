Israel coordinating winter aid for Gazans, while supplying Gaza with fresh water

Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid on their way to Gaza. (Oren Cohen/Flash90)

Israel supplies Gaza with more than 70,000 cubic meters of water per day, Defense Ministry’s COGAT reveals, and is gearing up to facilitate the transfer of winter supplies, including new tents.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is preparing to facilitate the transfer of additional tents and winter supplies into the Gaza Strip after an online survey conducted by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories found that more than 80% of participating residents identified new tents as a priority ahead of the coming winter.

COGAT, the Defense Ministry body responsible for coordinating civilian affairs and humanitarian assistance involving Gaza, Judea, and Samaria, conducted the survey over the weekend as part of a broader effort focused on living conditions, sanitation and hygiene in the territory.

Following the results, a COGAT representative said the request for additional tents would be approved. The new shelters are expected to enter Gaza in coordination with the United Nations and international aid organizations.

Israel is also expected to approve other winter-related equipment, along with supplies intended to reinforce sanitation and hygiene infrastructure.

The survey was conducted online, though COGAT’s announcement did not specify how many Gazans participated or provide details on how respondents were selected.

The initiative follows other recent efforts by COGAT to solicit feedback directly from Gaza residents about humanitarian needs.

In a statement last week addressing residents of the Strip, the agency said, “We are listening to you and paying attention to your needs.”

COGAT said at the time that Israel was supplying Gaza with more than 70,000 cubic meters of water per day through pipelines, desalination facilities, wells and mobile tankers.

It also said hundreds of portable toilets had been brought to shelter areas and that equipment including water pipes, chlorine tablets, garbage trucks and water tankers had entered the territory.

The approaching rainy season has placed renewed attention on shelter conditions in Gaza, where large numbers of residents remain displaced and many families have been living in tents or makeshift structures for extended periods.

A United Nations humanitarian assessment released in late August estimated that 1.98 million people — about 94% of Gaza’s population — require some form of shelter or non-food assistance.

The assessment found that 58% of the population faced critical or catastrophic shelter needs, while 84% of households experienced severe constraints in their living conditions, including inadequate protection from the weather.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov warned last month that “soon, winter will descend on Gaza,” saying preparations for the rainy season “must be scaled up and facilitated.”

The UN said humanitarian organizations were facing depleted stocks of tents and other shelter supplies, limited funding and difficulties obtaining or moving some materials into Gaza.

A separate Shelter Cluster assessment, based on interviews with 1,951 households in June, found that nearly two-thirds of households surveyed were living in tents or makeshift shelters. More than half of the tents and makeshift structures assessed were classified as being in poor or very poor condition.

The assessment also found that 71% of households had experienced flooding during the 2025-2026 winter season.

“A shelter is not adequate simply because it has four walls or a roof,” Shelter Cluster coordinator Jehan Salim said in August.

Israel has disputed claims that it is broadly preventing humanitarian supplies from reaching Gaza, saying restrictions are imposed on particular items because of concerns that they could be diverted or used for military purposes.

COGAT has said large quantities of tents, tarpaulins, blankets, clothing, medical equipment, food and sanitation supplies have entered Gaza since the October 2025 ceasefire agreement, while international aid organizations have argued that the volume of shelter material reaching residents remains far below what is required.

The latest COGAT decision could increase the flow of winter shelter equipment as aid organizations begin preparations for the rainy season.

COGAT said Israel remains committed to improving living and housing conditions in Gaza. The agency simultaneously blamed Hamas for obstructing longer-term development in the territory through its refusal to surrender its weapons.