‘Beyond your comprehension’: Kushner stunned by staggering scale of Gaza’s militarization

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, right, and Jared Kushner arrive before President Donald Trump holds a news conference with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The United States is only now beginning to grasp the staggering scale of Gaza’s militarization, Jared Kushner said Sunday, warning that dismantling the weapons and armed infrastructure across the enclave will be an enormous challenge.

“We’re now starting to understand the scope of the militarization of Gaza,” Kushner said in Kyiv. “It is beyond your comprehension, and so demilitarizing it is not going to be easy.” He revealed that Washington had worked with Hamas for more than four months and said the terrorist group signed an agreement committing to demilitarization, stressing that civilian government cannot take hold while Gaza remains flooded with weapons.

Kushner said Washington and Jerusalem agree on the ultimate goal for Gaza, but acknowledged friction over how to get there. In unusually blunt remarks, he blamed some of the difficulties on Israeli politics: “They just have a crazy election, and that makes them a little irrational in certain regards.