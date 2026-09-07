WATCH: Israeli National Security minister attends wedding of Border Police officer

After learning that a Border Police officer had very few guests at his wedding, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir attended the celebration himself and joined in the dancing.

❤️ HEARTWARMING: Ben Gvir Rushes to Nearly Empty Jerusalem Wedding After Just 40 Guests Show Up National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir made an unexpected appearance at a wedding in Jerusalem after learning online that the celebration was taking place in an almost empty hall.… pic.twitter.com/6ZhwudgIoQ — Jewish Breaking News (@JBreakingNews) September 6, 2026