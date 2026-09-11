Trump rejects Saudi request for US strikes after Houthis take over Mokha

President Donald Trump meets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

While Trump declined to order American strikes in Yemen, the US military has expanded its assistance to Saudi forces.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President Donald Trump rejected a request from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the United States to launch military strikes against Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen as they advanced along the Red Sea coast, according to reports Friday.

Mohammed bin Salman raised the request during two conversations with Trump on Thursday, Axios reported, citing two US officials. The Saudi crown prince sought direct American military action as Houthi forces moved closer to the Bab el Mandeb Strait.

The narrow waterway connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and is an important passage for international shipping and Saudi oil exports.

Security concerns surrounding the route have grown following the Houthi capture of Mokha, a strategic coastal city near the strait.

While Trump declined to order American strikes in Yemen, the US military has expanded its assistance to Saudi forces.

More than 100 US military advisers are currently in Saudi Arabia to provide intelligence and help identify targets for Saudi operations, CNN reported. One official told the network that approximately 200 US personnel in total have been deployed in connection with the effort.

American forces are not participating directly in Saudi airstrikes or providing aerial refueling to Saudi warplanes, according to CNN.

Instead, US personnel are assisting Saudi forces with real-time battlefield information and geospatial intelligence used to identify and select targets.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, traveled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for urgent talks aimed at coordinating the response.

The increased American assistance comes as Washington seeks to protect maritime traffic in the Red Sea without directly joining the broader military confrontation with the Houthis.

“The United States is focused on protecting our core national security interests,” a senior US administration official said.

The administration’s priority is maintaining freedom of navigation through the Red Sea, according to the official, while regional partners handle the wider confrontation.

The Houthis’ advance along Yemen’s western coastline and capture of Mokha have brought their forces closer to the Bab el Mandeb, increasing concerns about the security of the shipping route.