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WATCH: IDF destroys Hezbollah underground compound at Ali Taher Ridge

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Moments after warning northern Israeli residents of explosions in southern Lebanon, the IDF destroyed Hezbollah’s massive underground infrastructure at Ali Taher Ridge, built with Iranian funding and intended for an invasion of northern Israel.

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