WATCH: IDF destroys Hezbollah underground compound at Ali Taher Ridge

Moments after warning northern Israeli residents of explosions in southern Lebanon, the IDF destroyed Hezbollah’s massive underground infrastructure at Ali Taher Ridge, built with Iranian funding and intended for an invasion of northern Israel.

מצורף תיעוד מהשמדת התשתיות התת-קרקעיות ברכס עלי טאהר pic.twitter.com/GDHpR984An — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 10, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: ISRAEL SAYS HEZBOLLAH’S UNDERGROUND INFRASTRUCTURE AT ALI TAHER HAS BEEN DESTROYED In a joint statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the IDF has now destroyed Hezbollah’s underground infrastructure at the Ali Taher Ridge… pic.twitter.com/y31GiJ6PNO — Iris (@streetwize) September 10, 2026

Footage shows the destruction of the tunnels beneath the Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/cnpBwmsJZ4 — ILRedAlert (@ILRedAlert) September 10, 2026