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WATCH: New footage from Israel’s failed strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar

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One year after Israel’s unprecedented strike on Qatar targeting Hamas leadership, which failed to eliminate any major members, new footage reveals massive explosions tearing through residential neighborhoods.

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