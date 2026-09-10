WATCH: New footage from Israel’s failed strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar September 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-footage-from-israels-failed-strike-on-hamas-leadership-in-qatar/ Email Print One year after Israel’s unprecedented strike on Qatar targeting Hamas leadership, which failed to eliminate any major members, new footage reveals massive explosions tearing through residential neighborhoods. שנה לתקיפת משרדי חמאס בקטאר: פורסמו צילומים חדשים ממצלמות אבטחה באזור. סרטון חדש של רגע התקיפה האווירית של חיל האוויר בקטאר, שכוונה נגד כמה ממנהיגי תנועת חמאס. pic.twitter.com/qxA9KoLEAP — מה חדש. What's new❓ (@Gloz111) September 9, 2026 HamasIAFQatar