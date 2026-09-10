WATCH: Trump proposes renaming Hormuz to Trump Strait September 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-proposes-renaming-hormuz-to-trump-strait/ Email Print President Trump said that if Iran managed to obtain a nuclear weapon, he would be calling Iran and agreeing to whatever they demanded, “as opposed to bombing the crap out of them,” as the U.S. is doing now. 🚨 He's the funniest president ever! 😭 "We should call the Hormuz Strait the TRUMP STRAIT! I should get SOMETHING out of it. The Trump Strait!" "I'm sure the Iranian leadership will be THRILLED with that!" "I'll have an announcement. We'll call it the Trump Strait. I'd like… pic.twitter.com/Ns3Rds0Jnx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 10, 2026 🚨 JUST NOW: Donald Trump just DROPPED this legendary line "Iran would have a nuclear weapon, and I'd address him as Supreme Leader. I'd call him and say: Mr. Supreme Leader, how are you sir, anything we can do for you?" "AS OPPOSED TO BOMBING THE CRAP OUT OF THEM." 🔥🔥🔥… pic.twitter.com/3KhHik2dFo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 10, 2026 Donald TrumpIranStrait of Hormuz