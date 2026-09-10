WATCH: Trump proposes renaming Hormuz to Trump Strait

President Trump said that if Iran managed to obtain a nuclear weapon, he would be calling Iran and agreeing to whatever they demanded, “as opposed to bombing the crap out of them,” as the U.S. is doing now.

🚨 He's the funniest president ever! 😭

"We should call the Hormuz Strait the TRUMP STRAIT! I should get SOMETHING out of it. The Trump Strait!"

"I'm sure the Iranian leadership will be THRILLED with that!"

"I'll have an announcement. We'll call it the Trump Strait. I'd like… pic.twitter.com/Ns3Rds0Jnx

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 10, 2026