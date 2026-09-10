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WATCH: Trump proposes renaming Hormuz to Trump Strait

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President Trump said that if Iran managed to obtain a nuclear weapon, he would be calling Iran and agreeing to whatever they demanded, “as opposed to bombing the crap out of them,” as the U.S. is doing now.

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