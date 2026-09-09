Iran demands release of $24 billion, no interference in nuclear program, as conditions to end war

The IRGC also demanded that Israeli military forces withdraw from Lebanon and that the blockade involving Yemen be lifted.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has set six conditions for ending the war with the United States as negotiations remain at an impasse and fighting continues, including an end to US military action and threats, an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohibi outlined the demands in comments quoted by Iran’s Fars News Agency.

The conditions also extend to US policy toward Yemen and Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

Under the terms, Washington would be required to completely halt its military operations and attacks against Iran and refrain from making new or renewed threats against the country.

The IRGC also demanded that Israeli military forces withdraw from Lebanon and that the blockade involving Yemen be lifted.

Iran further called on the United States to release $24 billion in frozen Iranian financial assets and end US interference with the country’s nuclear and missile programs.

The demands come as fighting between Iran and the United States continues and negotiations aimed at ending the conflict have reached an impasse.

Separately, the IRGC announced earlier Wednesday that Iran was establishing a new restricted maritime zone extending beyond the Strait of Hormuz into parts of surrounding waters.

Mohibi told Iranian state television that the restricted area would begin off Chabahar and extend into portions of the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Iran has not yet released the precise coordinates of the new zone, which are expected to be announced later.

The IRGC spokesman warned ships against entering the designated waters without first coordinating their passage.

Vessels that enter the restricted area without prior coordination could face punitive measures, Mohibi said, including denial of services associated with maritime navigation.

The announcement expands Iran’s restrictions on maritime activity beyond the Strait of Hormuz as tensions remain high around the waterway. Iran did not provide a date for when the precise boundaries of the newly designated zone would be released.