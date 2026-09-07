Israeli seriously wounded in terror stabbing at Samaria farm

MDA ambulance arrives at the scene of a stabbing attack in central Samaria. (MDA)

Soldiers had been dispatched to the area and a massive manhunt is underway.

By JNS

A terrorist stabbed a young Israeli man on Monday morning at the Maoz Yehuda Farm, near the Palestinian town of Osarin in central Samaria.

The victim was seriously wounded, according to the Hatzalah Judea and Samaria (Rescuers Without Borders) volunteer emergency service.

He sustained multiple stab wounds to his hand and upper body “until the knife broke,” the service said, adding that the terrorist fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim was evacuated to Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikvah.

A report was received regarding an attempted stabbing attack near the area of Osarin, the details are under review,” the IDF said in a statement to JNS.

Soldiers had been dispatched to the area, according to the statement.

“Numerous IDF forces rushed to the area and launched a chase after [the terrorist]. The IDF imposed a cordon on the villages in the area,” the military said in a separate Hebrew-language statement.

“Police forces from the Judea and Samaria District are on their way to the scene,” the Israel Police said separately, adding that details would follow.

Ynet quoted emergency medical technician Aviel Memalia as saying, “When we arrived at the scene, we saw a man in his 20s who was fully conscious and had multiple stab wounds to his body. We provided him with initial medical treatment together with an IDF medical team, and he was evacuated to the hospital in moderate to serious condition.”