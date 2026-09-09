Biden official — ‘US didn’t know about UAE Oct. 7 warning’

Palestinians take control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

New questions have emerged over a report claiming the UAE warned Israel about Hamas shortly before October 7.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Biden administration official said Washington had no knowledge of an alleged warning delivered by the United Arab Emirates’ intelligence services to Israel about a planned Hamas attack just days before the October 7 Hamas-led invasion and massacres, casting doubt on reports that Israeli officials failed to act on intelligence that could potentially have prevented the deadliest terror attack in Israeli history.

Speaking anonymously to The Jerusalem Post, two former Biden administration officials confirmed that they had not been informed of any specific warning from the UAE about Hamas planning a major attack against Israel.

Given the potential significance of such intelligence, the Biden administration would likely have been made aware of a warning of that nature, either before or after it was delivered, if it had been shared through official intelligence channels.

The comments from the American officials come after left-wing Israeli newspaper Haaretz published a report making the extraordinary claim that a senior Emirati official had specifically warned Israeli and American officials about the possibility of an impending Hamas onslaught.

According to the Haaretz report, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) allegedly spoke by phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approximately one week before October 7.

During the reported conversation, MBZ allegedly warned Netanyahu that then-Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was preparing for a “major move” against Israel that could potentially destabilize the region.

The report also claimed that MBZ subsequently contacted then-CIA Director William Burns and told him that he had warned Netanyahu that “something is about to explode.”

The Haaretz report has been staunchly denied by Netanyahu, who described the account as “false.”

In a media statement responding to the report, Netanyahu said that “no warning was given to the Prime Minister from the United Arab Emirates before October 7. If there was any relevant information, it was passed through intelligence channels between the two countries.”

The UAE has declined to confirm or deny the validity of the report.