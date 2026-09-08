Iran launches major missile attack on US bases in Jordan

Missiles are fired in an Iranian Revolutionary Guard military exercise. (Sepahnews via AP)

The IRGC claimed its naval forces had ambushed a US submarine at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iran launched a heavy barrage of missiles toward U.S. military bases in Jordan early Wednesday, according to initial reports, marking a new escalation in Tehran’s confrontation with American forces across the region.

The attack came hours after Iran’s armed forces chief threatened to strike U.S. bases throughout the Middle East if American forces attacked Iranian oil tankers.

The warning followed renewed U.S. strikes near Kharg Island and Jask that reportedly targeted Iranian tankers. Reuters confirmed Iranian reports that a U.S. missile struck a small tanker roughly four miles from Kharg Island, Iran’s principal oil export hub, while U.S. officials cited by Fox News attributed the broader strikes to American forces.

No casualties were reported in the tanker strike, and the vessel’s crew was evacuated.

Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, claimed the U.S. military had ordered Iranian oil tankers to evacuate ahead of further attacks.

“Any attack on Iran’s oil tankers will lead to attacks on American bases in the region by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Abdollahi warned.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps separately threatened ships in Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports hosting U.S. forces, urging crews to evacuate and raising the prospect of a broader Iranian response against American military interests across the Gulf.

The latest barrage follows previous Iranian ballistic missile attacks on U.S. Navy warships as Washington and Tehran increasingly target each other’s military and strategic assets.

Further details regarding the targets, interceptions and potential casualties in Jordan were not immediately available.