UK accuses Israelis of ‘ethnic cleansing,’ bans settlement goods

Britain's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband speaks during a press conference with Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares at the Palacio de Viana in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)

“The British government agrees that there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank, perpetrated by settler terrorists,” Miliband said.

By World Israel News Staff

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced a ban on goods from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria on Tuesday, while backing accusations of “ethnic cleansing” against Palestinians and citing evidence that “war crimes appear to have been committed” in Gaza.

In a sharply critical address to the House of Commons, Miliband portrayed Israeli policies in Judea and Samaria as a direct threat to the establishment of a Palestinian state and said Britain would move from condemnation to economic action.

“The British government agrees that there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank, perpetrated by settler terrorists,” Miliband told lawmakers.

He went on to accuse Jerusalem of failing to stop the alleged displacement.

“All too often the Israeli government has turned a blind eye to this and worse, members of it have made statements and taken actions to support the forced displacement of Palestinians,” he said.

Miliband also turned his fire on Israel’s conduct in Gaza, saying there was “increasing evidence that war crimes appear to have been committed,” while maintaining that legal proceedings should determine responsibility.

The foreign secretary said he felt a “deep sense of shame about what has unfolded in Palestine under the eyes of the international community,” describing the past three years as a period of “death, destruction and dehumanisation on an appalling scale.”

Miliband announced that Britain would introduce a ban on imports originating in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, arguing that British consumers should not economically support what London considers an illegal occupation.

“I do not believe that the British people want us supporting the occupation by accepting products from settlements in our shops and supermarkets,” he said.

The measures are part of a wider shift in British policy aimed at applying economic pressure over Israeli construction in Judea and Samaria and protecting the prospect of a two-state solution.

Miliband stressed repeatedly that London views the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel as essential to resolving the conflict.

The British announcement was accompanied by a joint declaration from the foreign ministers of 12 countries, expanding the pressure beyond London.

Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK said Israeli actions in Judea and Samaria were “undermining the possibility of a two-State solution,” specifically citing the E1 settlement project and alleged settler violence.

The countries announced that they intend to introduce national restrictions, support European restrictions on trade with Israeli communities, or are actively considering such measures under their respective national procedures.

Britain, France and Canada made the strongest commitment, saying they “will bring forward national measures to ban trade in settlement goods.”

The foreign ministers also accused Israel of actions “tantamount to the annexation of Palestinian land and forcible displacement of the Palestinian population” and demanded that the Israeli government halt settlement expansion and investigate allegations against Israeli forces.

“Together, we are resolute: the two-state solution must be protected, and we will take action in pursuit of a just and lasting peace,” the statement said.

The declaration nevertheless acknowledged Israel’s “legitimate security interests” and condemned Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack as “the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust.” It concluded by again calling for Israel and a sovereign Palestinian state to exist side by side.

Israeli and American officials had condemned the British initiative before it was formally announced. President Isaac Herzog called the sanctions a “grave miscalculation,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich demanded the expulsion of Britain’s ambassador, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee accused Britain of discriminating against Israel and the Jewish people.

Israel has warned that the economic measures could trigger retaliation. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said last week, “If Britain acts against Israel, Israel will act against Britain.”