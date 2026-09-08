UK sanctions on Israel could face sanctions in Florida, congressman warns

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., and other members of the House of Representatives leave for a five-week recess just after narrowly passing a resolution to halt U.S. military action in Iran, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 23, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Randy Fine warns Britain that if it imposes a boycott on Judea and Samaria, British companies complying with the ban could find themselves sanctioned by Florida under an anti-BDS law.

By World Israel News Staff

Florida Republican Rep. Randy Fine warned Monday that British companies could face significant economic consequences in Florida if they comply with an expected UK government boycott targeting Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

Fine said Florida’s anti-boycott laws could prevent British companies participating in the measures from securing contracts with state and local governments, potentially putting billions of dollars in business ties at risk.

“Any company — or nation — that boycotts Israel is boycotted by Florida,” Fine wrote.

The warning comes as the British government prepares to unveil what is expected to be a major expansion of economic measures targeting Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

British officials are reportedly considering a prohibition on imports from Israeli communities in the area as well as sanctions against companies involved in construction projects there. The measures are expected to be announced Tuesday.

Fine, who served in the Florida Legislature before entering the US House of Representatives, pointed to legislation he helped advance that restricts Florida government entities from contracting with companies participating in boycotts of Israel.

Under current Florida law, companies engaged in a boycott of Israel can be prohibited from bidding on or receiving state and local government contracts worth at least $100,000.

Florida law defines a boycott broadly enough to include discriminatory actions limiting commercial relations not only with Israel itself but also with people or businesses operating in “Israeli-controlled territories.”

Fine said that British companies compelled by London to participate in a settlement boycott could therefore find themselves caught between British policy and Florida law.

He also said that companies participating in the British measures could face broader difficulties operating in Florida if their activities require interaction with state or local authorities, including permits and tax-related matters.

Fine warned that the economic impact could be substantial, saying the UK government’s policy could “cost them billions of dollars.”

Britain is one of Florida’s largest international economic partners. According to SelectFlorida, total merchandise trade between Florida and the UK exceeded $4.1 billion in 2025, including approximately $2.8 billion in British exports to Florida.

British companies also have a major investment presence in the state, with the UK accounting for roughly one-fifth of jobs in Florida created by international investment.

Fine pointed to Florida’s dispute with Airbnb in 2019 as evidence that the state’s anti-boycott policies can place meaningful pressure on major companies.

Airbnb announced in late 2018 that it intended to remove approximately 200 listings in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria. Florida subsequently placed Airbnb on its list of companies scrutinized for boycotting Israel.

Airbnb later reversed the policy and restored the listings. Florida removed the company from the scrutinized list in June 2019.

Fine cited that episode while warning British companies about complying with the anticipated UK measures.

The dispute comes amid worsening relations between Israel and Britain over Israeli construction in Judea and Samaria, particularly the E1 area between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim.

Israel recently issued a tender for 1,234 housing units in E1, following previous approval of plans for thousands of additional homes there.

The British government argues that construction in the area would threaten the territorial continuity of a future Palestinian state.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has called for a “comprehensive reset of our policy” toward the issue and has urged Israel to withdraw the E1 tender, describing the construction plans as an “unacceptable and destructive act.”

The expected British sanctions have triggered threats of retaliation from Israeli officials.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has said Israel would respond to measures targeting Israeli communities, while Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday called for the British ambassador to Israel to be expelled.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir proposed another form of retaliation, urging Israel to recognize Argentina’s sovereignty claim over the Falkland Islands and impose sanctions on Britain.