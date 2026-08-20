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WATCH: US Treasury Secretary lays out ‘greatest coordinated economic isolation in history’

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed how the United States and its allies are going to crush the Iranian regime economically, warning anyone that helps Iran that they will be targeted too.

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