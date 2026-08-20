WATCH: US Treasury Secretary lays out ‘greatest coordinated economic isolation in history’

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed how the United States and its allies are going to crush the Iranian regime economically, warning anyone that helps Iran that they will be targeted too.

Bessent on Iran:

We are going to have the toughest sanctions in history, and I will tell you, this will work.

It worked in Venezuela once we put up the blockade. It is working in Cuba right now, and it is going to work in Iran, and we are going to collapse this regime.…

— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 20, 2026