WATCH: Herzog – ‘Israel is fighting for the West’ October 5, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-herzog-israel-is-fighting-for-the-west/ Email Print Israeli President Isaac Herzog, speaking to Fox News, defended Israel’s actions against terrorism, saying the Jewish state is not only defending Israel but also fighting and defending the West. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/RahYsV9HkaUtBMaz.mp4 Isaac HerzogTerrorismWarWestern civilization