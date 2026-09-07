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WATCH: PM spokesman slams media for ignoring Palestinian terror, fixating on settler violence

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Doron Spielman, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, pushed back against claims of pervasive settler violence in Judea and Samaria, calling out media outlets for highlighting those attacks while ignoring regular Palestinian terrorism.

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