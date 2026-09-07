Israel to expand defense ties with Japan

Israel’s Defense Ministry hosts a seminar on expanding Israeli defense industry activity in the Japanese market, September 2026. (Defense Ministry)

At the seminar, SIBAT unveiled a new three-month program called BRIDGE that will select a limited number of Israeli defense companies for intensive assistance entering the Japanese market.

By United with Israel

Israel is stepping up efforts to gain a larger foothold in Japan’s defense market, bringing together dozens of Israeli companies and Japanese industry representatives as part of a broader push to open new markets for the country’s booming defense sector.

The Defense Ministry announced Sunday that its International Defense Cooperation Directorate, known as SIBAT, recently held a seminar devoted specifically to helping Israeli defense companies navigate the Japanese market and turn their technologies into commercial deals.

About 70 Israeli companies participated alongside representatives of Japanese manufacturers and trading companies, a significant turnout as the ministry seeks to translate growing interest in Israeli military technology into new business opportunities in Asia.

The gathering went beyond showcasing Israeli technology, with Israeli firms holding direct meetings with Japanese representatives from the innovation, trade and investment sectors to explore potential partnerships.

The seminar also focused on the practical challenges of entering the Japanese market, including navigating its distinct business culture and procurement process.

The initiative comes as Israel’s defense industry is experiencing unprecedented overseas demand. Israeli defense exports reached a record $19.2 billion in 2025, nearly 30% higher than the previous year and more than double their level five years earlier.

Asia and the Pacific accounted for 32% of the total, making the region Israel’s second-largest defense export market after Europe.

Japan is increasingly emerging as a target of that expansion.

Israel opened its first national pavilion at the DSEI Japan defense exhibition in 2023, with 14 Israeli defense companies participating.

By DSEI Japan 2025, the Defense Ministry was again leading a sizable Israeli delegation, showcasing systems ranging from autonomous platforms and cyber defense to surveillance and communications technology.

The latest effort appears designed to move beyond exhibitions and help individual Israeli companies establish a lasting commercial presence in Japan.

At the seminar, SIBAT unveiled a new three-month program called BRIDGE that will select a limited number of Israeli defense companies for intensive assistance entering the Japanese market.

Participating companies will receive one-on-one mentoring from Japanese professionals and develop business plans specifically tailored to Japan.

The program will culminate with a showcase in Japan and face-to-face meetings with prospective partners, according to the Defense Ministry.

The seminar was led by SIBAT Director Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas and included Gilad Cohen, head of the Foreign Ministry’s Political Affairs Division and a former Israeli ambassador to Japan.

The Japan initiative is part of a wider Defense Ministry campaign to diversify the countries buying Israeli weapons and defense technology.

The ministry has increasingly treated defense exports as a strategic tool, arguing that overseas sales help finance the IDF’s force buildup while strengthening Israel’s diplomatic relationships and domestic defense industry.

The ministry has pursued similar efforts with other major markets.

Earlier this year, SIBAT brought together Israeli and Indian defense companies for a dedicated seminar and business meetings aimed at expanding cooperation and export opportunities.

For Japan, the new BRIDGE program marks the next stage of that strategy: not simply introducing Japanese buyers to Israeli technology, but giving Israeli companies the local knowledge and contacts needed to turn that interest into contracts.