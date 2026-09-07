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WATCH: Canadian political candidate calls for ‘all Zionists to be locked up’

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Rasha Zaid, an anti-Israel activist running for a local Ontario office, was seen calling for all Zionists to be “locked up,” among other inflammatory slogans—including comparing Israelis to “serial killers on the loose” who “must be held accountable.”

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