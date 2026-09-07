WATCH: Canadian political candidate calls for ‘all Zionists to be locked up’

Rasha Zaid, an anti-Israel activist running for a local Ontario office, was seen calling for all Zionists to be “locked up,” among other inflammatory slogans—including comparing Israelis to “serial killers on the loose” who “must be held accountable.”

Rasha Zaid is a Windsor based Aesthetician & leader of Windsor4Palestine who is using her skillset to run for @CityWindsorON Councillor in Ward 4, which is currently held by @markmckenzie519

A weekly protestor in Windsor for almost 3 years, Rasha Zaid has called for anyone that… pic.twitter.com/iMa1lBYrsq

— Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) June 5, 2026